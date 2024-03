The run/walk will remember Deputy Herrera's memory with an opening ceremony starting at 7:30 a.m.

The race begins at 8:00 a.m. at Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta Dr.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The El Paso County Sheriff's office is holding the 4th Annual Deputy Peter John Herrera 5K Memorial Run Sunday, March 24th, 2024.

