City and County closures in observance of Cesar Chavez Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City and County of El Paso offices will be closed as they observe Cesar Chavez Day.

The following services will be closed for the City of El Paso:

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

  • Municipal Court/Bond Offices
  • Human Resources Offices
  • One-Stop Shop
  • Tax Office
  • Purchasing Department
  • Economic Development Department
  • Community and Human Development Department
  • Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics
  • Rawlings Dental Clinic
  • WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program
  • HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic
  • Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program
  • El Paso Public Libraries
  • All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and sports fields
  • Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
  • Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (Regularly closed on Monday)
  • Citizen Collection Stations (Regularly closed on Monday)
  • Greater El Paso Landfill
  • El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden (Regularly closed on Monday)

OPEN/SERVICE

  • Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
  • Animal Services (Open on Monday regular hours)
  • Limited hours on Sunday listed below:
  • Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tails at the Times Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • El Paso International Airport

The following county offices will be closed:

  • All County Department’s Administrative Offices
  • El Paso County Courthouse
  • Commissioners Court

OPEN/SERVICE

  • Ascarate Golf Course – 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • All County Parks
