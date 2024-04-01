City and County closures in observance of Cesar Chavez Day
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City and County of El Paso offices will be closed as they observe Cesar Chavez Day.
The following services will be closed for the City of El Paso:
CLOSED/NO SERVICE
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- Human Resources Offices
- One-Stop Shop
- Tax Office
- Purchasing Department
- Economic Development Department
- Community and Human Development Department
- Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program
- HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic
- Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program
- El Paso Public Libraries
- All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and sports fields
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
- Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (Regularly closed on Monday)
- Citizen Collection Stations (Regularly closed on Monday)
- Greater El Paso Landfill
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden (Regularly closed on Monday)
OPEN/SERVICE
- Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
- Animal Services (Open on Monday regular hours)
- Limited hours on Sunday listed below:
- Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tails at the Times Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- El Paso International Airport
The following county offices will be closed:
- All County Department’s Administrative Offices
- El Paso County Courthouse
- Commissioners Court
OPEN/SERVICE
- Ascarate Golf Course – 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- All County Parks