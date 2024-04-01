City and County closures in observance of Cesar Chavez Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City and County of El Paso offices will be closed as they observe Cesar Chavez Day.

The following services will be closed for the City of El Paso:

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Human Resources Offices

One-Stop Shop

Tax Office

Purchasing Department

Economic Development Department

Community and Human Development Department

Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics

Rawlings Dental Clinic

WIC Offices and Medicaid Waver Program

HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic

Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program

El Paso Public Libraries

All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and sports fields

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (Regularly closed on Monday)

Citizen Collection Stations (Regularly closed on Monday)

Greater El Paso Landfill

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden (Regularly closed on Monday)

OPEN/SERVICE

Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)

Animal Services (Open on Monday regular hours)

Limited hours on Sunday listed below:

Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tails at the Times Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.

Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.

El Paso International Airport

The following county offices will be closed:

All County Department’s Administrative Offices

El Paso County Courthouse

Commissioners Court

OPEN/SERVICE