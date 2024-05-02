Borderland schools respond to new USDA school meal guidelines, limiting added sugars for the first time

EL PASO, KVIA (TX) -- Students in the Borderland will soon see a makeover in their school meals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating rules that will limit added sugars for the first time.

The limits on added sugars start with breakfast foods such as cereal, yogurt and flavored milk, this will be required in the 2025-2026 school year.

By the fall of 2027, added sugars in school meals will be limited to no more than 10% of the total calories per week for breakfasts and lunches.

ABC-7 reached out to local school districts for their response to the change:

Kelly Jameson, spokesperson for Las Cruces Public Schools told ABC-7 LCPS schools have already started implementing these changes over the last year, "The restricted sugar intake of our students has been something that's on our minds constantly. We have seen an increase in the number of diabetic students that we are serving. So we've already been very mindful of the sugar levels in our breakfast and lunch servings." She adds students are a big part of the food choices, "The vendors come and they prepare foods that fall in those nutritional guidelines set forth by the USDA and students actually get an opportunity to vote for their favorites. So we take those into consideration and we do let the students sort of have a say in what the menu is in the district."

Gustavo Reveles, spokesperson for Canutillo Independent School District told ABC-7 they will start making the changes "little by little" while continuing the use of high quality ingredients. Reveles also mentions "prices are always a challenge," especially with the recent budget deficits - however he says this will not stop them from working to healthier initiatives, "We're working with them, cereal companies, juice companies, all these products that we serve that our kids like, to make sure that they comply with with this new requirement. As far as budget goes, we'll make adjustments and if need be, you know, kind of tighten our belts and continue to work towards that goal.”

El Paso ISD provided a statement to ABC-7 saying, "El Paso ISD is committed to preparing meals that not only meet but exceed federal nutritional standards. The district will remain proactive in adapting to changes in federal requirements regarding school lunches beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year, prioritizing the health and wellness of our students above all else. El Paso ISD's Food and Nutrition Services team continually works to offer a diverse menu of nutrient-rich whole grains and other wholesome ingredients, ensuring that students have the sustenance they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom."

Anthony ISD also responded in a statement to ABC-7 saying, "This update to include less sugar is set to begin in the 2025-2026 school year. The nutrition regulations and standards give us a framework to help us serve nutritious meals for our students. Here at Anthony ISD, we have already been implementing this process and are continuing to do so. For example we have reduced the amount of times we serve cereal for breakfast from weekly to once or twice a month. We work with our vendors and suppliers to look at current and new products that fit these regulations while ensuring they are meals our students love to eat. Our Child Nutrition Department staff love what they do and are always ready to make any changes to make sure that we serve our students with the most nutritious meals possible while still staying in compliance with the USDA guidelines."