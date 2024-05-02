Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortable Thursday, warm dry, and breezy

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can expect another calm weather day for your Thursday, warm, dry and breezy.

As we inch closer to rounding out the work week we are continuing a comfortable weather pattern. We anticipate weather staying warm with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. Overall we are still seeing temperatures above the seasonal norm and are expecting that to stay the case into the weekend.

We are also continuing to stay dry as no rain chances are included for this forecast period. This becomes a factor with our warm temperatures and our winds, which are expected to pick up next week. The culmination of the three increase critical fire danger.

Winds are expected to pick up on Sunday and stick around till at least mid week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

