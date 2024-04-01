El Paso Police seeking couple involved in string of burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects behind a string of burglaries.

On March 7th, at 4:39 a.m. police say a couple burglarized at least three different businesses around the 6800 and 6900 block of Gateway East.

The businesses include 5.11 Tactical, Movil, and Sports Xplosion. They say the couple broke the front glass door of the businesses.

Once inside, police say they searched for cash and stole merchandise.

Police believe they are connected to another burglary that happened at C & M Tires on February 9th.

The suspects wore hooded sweatshirts and gloves during the burglaries.

Police ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or can submit an anonymous tip on their website.