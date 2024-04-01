Veteran group remembers Vanessa Guillen at mural in Northeast

A group of retired veterans celebrated and honored the life of Vanessa Guillen at her mural in Northeast El Paso.

The group wants to bring awareness to the sexual assault and abuse women face in the military. They want to remind women in the military that is okay to ask for help and to reach out to Veteran Affairs.

Vanessa Guillen was murdered by soldier, Aaron David Robinson, in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020.

Guillen's body had been missing for months before authorities found her near Leon River in Bell County, Texas. Robinson killed himself with a pistol days before he was supposed to be charged.

When asked about why the group was at the mural, Debo Wakefield, a retired sergeant First Class of the U.S. Army who was part of the group, told us, "We're here representing in her honor, other women of the military, and different armed forces that are still going through that today."