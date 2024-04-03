Lynn Middle School on lockdown as Las Cruces Police investigate shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces has been placed on lockdown as police investigate a shooting.

Police received the call around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The middle school has been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. No one is being allowed into the school.

Heavy police presence has been seen by an ABC-7 crew on Lester Ave. between Walnut St. and Skyway Dr., as well as around Lynn Middle School.

LCPD spokesperson Dan Trujillo said one person is in custody who they suspect is the shooter.

Trujillo said one person sustained a gunshot wound.

A spokesperson Kelly Jameson for Las Cruces Public Schools says that there is no immediate threat to students or staff.

"Students and staff scheduled to arrive for their regular school day are being rerouted to neighboring Sierra Middle School where staff are ready to serve breakfast and possibly lunch, says Jameson. "Parents were advised they can keep their students home while administration waits for the all-clear from police."

ABC-7 is working to find out if the person who sustained injuries is a different individual or if it's the suspected shooter.

This is a developing story.