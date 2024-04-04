Watch ABC-7 at 5 for the complete story.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- I am participating in HSI El Paso's "Women and Weapons" event today.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.