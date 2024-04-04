‘Shattered Lives’ Event Returns to Centennial With Mock Deaths, Arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Centennial High School got a sobering lesson in the consequences of drunk driving with the “Shattered Lives” simulated DWI crash event.

The crash was staged at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, in the student parking lot at the school. Several Doña Ana County emergency crews and first responders were called to the scene as part of the simulation.

The crash involved vehicles, students portrayed as victims, and one student acting as the impaired driver. The driver, who was the cause of the crash in the exercise, gave a series of field sobriety tests at the scene and was placed under arrest. Emergency crews and first responders tended to the victims just as they would if it were an actual crash.