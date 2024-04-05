Body recovered from Socorro canal

CORRECTION: El Paso Fire Department says that while one body has been recovered, they have not yet verified the presence of a second and third person in the canal. EPFD put out a social media post saying they have turned over the investigation to law enforcement.

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department and Socorro Fire Department are recovering three dead bodies in the canal at 10700 Socorro Rd.

EPFD says a call came in at 6:19 p.m., reporting a floating body in the canal. As crews from EPFD and SFD arrived, they determined that there were two more bodies in the canal. At the time of writing, one body has been removed from the canal.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more information.