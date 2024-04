El Paso, TX ( KVIA)-The International Museum of Art will hold a pop-up event to tell our community the story of a multi-year project. The educational adventure will explain the window to the World's artifacts and clothing with a curriculum for local schools. You can learn more about the event and details about the "Culture in a Kit" program by contacting Emily Leedomat at (915) 543-6747 imoadirector@gmail.com .

