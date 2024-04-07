Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calmer today, looking good for your solar eclipse forecast

By
Published 7:37 AM

Happy Sunday everyone! We are on track for a much calmer Sunday. It will be breezy with highs in the 70s.

Looking into your Monday forecast, it will be partly cloudy in the Borderland around the time the solar eclipse begins. For the folks traveling to other parts of Texas to see the area of totality, there will be a slight risk for strong thunderstorms.

Another storm system will be moving into the area on Tuesday which will bring a slight chance of scattered showers and cooler temps.

For the rest of the week, the Borderland will see another warming trend where we could be getting into the 80s.

JAELIN LEWIS
Jaelin Lewis

