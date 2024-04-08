Juarez residents enjoy solar eclipse at university’s viewing party

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Students in the Juárez Autonomous University's Astronomy Club organized a viewing party for this year's solar eclipse.

This event gathered around 50 people, including children, students, and families.

ABC-7 spoke with people who experienced their first eclipse today. They said they were excited and nervous, not knowing what could happen.

Milán, an 8-year-old Juarez resident who likes everything to do with space, enjoyed his first partial solar eclipse. He said he was fascinated watching the eclipse with his parents.

Claudia Figueroa, a Juárez lawyer, attended the viewing party with her kids.

"We are very excited. I experienced the Solar Eclipse in '91, so I wanted them to have this experience too," said Figueroa. One of her kids had a big box with her glasses on it to protect her eyes.

The Juárez university students who organized this event said they knew a natural phenomenon like this does not happen often, and they wanted to gather the community to spread their interest in astronomy.

Now young students can look forward to experiencing this again in 2044.