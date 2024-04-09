El Paso County Commissioners updated on Pellicano Widening Project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Executive Director, Raymond Telles with the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority update county commissioners on Monday, in regards to the Pellicano Widening Project.

The completion of the project was dated for July 2022 but the company hired for the project filed the bankruptcy, leaving the project in limbo.

The project was supposed to expand Pellicano Dr. from Loop 375 to Darrington Rd. to a six lane street.

Telles informed commissioners that C.R.R.M.A is in talks to schedule a meeting with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Telles told commissioners a meeting will be setup with TXDOT in the coming weeks to move forward with the project.