Son copes with father’s arrest for murder of his mother

Mesilla, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spoke with the son of a man arrested for the murder of his own wife, hours after Oscar Renee Sandoval was captured by authorities in Juarez Wednesday.

"My heart dropped," said Ethan Sandoval, 19, when asked what went through his mind when he heard the news. "It dropped in the aspect, like, they found him... at the same time, I was feeling happy. I was feeling disgusted. I was feeling sad. Just every emotion I could, I was feeling."

Ethan said he's having a hard time processing the fact that his father allegedly killed his mother.

"Just to go back to look at how I looked at him before, as to now, it's hard to process," he said.

Now, the teenager is left to take care of his two younger siblings.

We will bring you complete coverage on how Ethan is honoring his mother, as well as how you can help him and his siblings, Wednesday on ABC-7 at 10.