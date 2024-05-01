After Maui, Hawaii lawmakers budget funds for firefighting equipment and a state fire marshal

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers appropriated funds for more firefighting equipment and a state fire marshal after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ripped through the historic Maui town of Lahaina and exposed shortcomings in the state’s readiness for such flames. The House and Senate passed the measures on Wednesday during their first legislative session since the Aug. 8 wildfire killed 101 people. The bills now go to Gov. Josh Green for his consideration. Climate change has been boosting drought in Hawaii and increasing the risk of destructive wildfires. House leaders say Hawaii is now a wildfire state and it has to change its policies and procedures.

