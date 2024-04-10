Skip to Content
Report: Man wanted for wife’s murder in Mesilla apprehended in Juarez

MESILLA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Sun News is reporting that a U.S. Marshals spokesperson confirmed that Oscar Sandoval is in custody for the murder of his wife, Sheireen Aljibury.

Law enforcement officials are going to hold a news conference to give an update on the case at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sun reports that officials say Sandoval was apprehended in Juarez.

Mesilla Marshals and emergency medical units responded to University avenue and Stanford Street in Mesilla on a shots fired call on April 1, 2024.

