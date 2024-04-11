Las Cruces man facing several counts of aggravated assault after beating partner with prosthetic leg

Benjamin Warren Corsey III is being charged with one count of Attempted Homicide by a Vehicle, five counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon on a Household Member, two counts of Battery on a Household Member, and one count of Aggravated Battery against a Household Member Strangulation.

Las Cruces police say Corsey and his partner of 20 years, Martin Lynn Walker, got into an argument at Walker's Mother's house located at 291 Pawnee. Documents say the two men left the home and the the arugment continued in Corsey's truck. Corsey began to accuse Walker of cheating.

Police say Walker stated Corsey stopped the truck in the middle of the street and began to beat him, strangle him, and then bit his hands. Walker also told Police Corsey began to hit him with his cane, a large chain with a lock, and then proceeded to beat him. Walker told police he hit Corsey with his prosthetic leg in self defense.

The document says Corsey accelerated the truck and told Walker he was going to crash the truck and kill them both.

Police found the truck 50 feet below in a ditch from a bridge off Elks Drive. After the crash, Crosey kicked Walker out the truck and began to strike Walker with the chain and lock before he used Walker's own prosthetic leg to beat him with it.

Corsey reportedly told police Walker began to hit him and beat him with his hands, cane, the chain with a lock, and then struck him with the prosthetic leg. Corsey told police Walker had grabbed the steering wheel several times, resulting in the crash.

The document says Corsey's injuries did not match his statements. It also says Walker's injuries matched his statements. Walker was taken to UMC of El Paso for his injuries. Corsey was released from the hospital.