Shakespeare-on-the-rocks company opening season with Hamlet play

By
Updated
today at 3:39 PM
Published 3:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shakespeare-On-The-Rocks Theater Company is kicking off its 32nd season with The Tragedy of Hamlet play this weekend, April 12th through the 14th. The show will be at Old Sheepdog Brewery at 3900 Rosa Avenue in El Paso.

Performances start Friday at 8 P.M.

Saturday's show starts at 8 P.M.

Sunday's matinee show is at 2 P.M.

Tickets are $12 dollars for adults. For students, active-duty military, and seniors 65 years of age and up, tickets are $10 dollars. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Seats are general admission.

Valeria Medina

