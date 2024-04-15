El Paso Police to escort four El Paso Wish Kids on a special wish flight journey as part of the World Wish Month Celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American Airlines, Make-A-Wish®, and Disney teamed to grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses. Four of the Wish Kids are from El Paso and they will be escorted by El Paso Police and Sheriff Associations Escort Four to the airport on Tuesday, April 16th at 4 p.m. This, so they can beging their Special Wish Flight Journey as part of the World Wish Month Celebration. 28 wish families will also fly from Dallas-Fort Worth to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando n April 17th.

