TxDOT launches Work Zone Safety Campaign
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week TxDOT has launched its statewide "Be Safe. Drive Smart" work zone safety campaign.
In response to the 26,000 crashes across 2023 occurring in Texas work zones, resulting in 190 deaths, the campaign offers five tips for safe driving:
- Slow down. Follow the posted work zone speed limit and never drive faster than what is safe for road conditions.
- Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.
- Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should you need to. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.
- Watch out for road crews. Roadside workers want to get home safely too. Always follow instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs.
- Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it and plan for it.