Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant and Special Agents recognized for heroic action

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Department of Public Safety is recognizing Lieutenant Daniel Martinez, Special Agent Carlos Molina, both from El Paso and Special Agent Benjamin Crowley from Midland for their heroic actions in Nov. 2023.

The department says that while conducting knock and talks at a motel in an attempt to locate human smuggling stash house, they heard cries from a nearby room.

Once they arrived, they noticed a man inside the bathroom who had is said to have overdosed on fentanyl.

It was then they began to perform lifesaving measures. They say that is when the man's pulse returned and was taken to a hospital.

The department is recognizing their heroic response. Lieutenant Martinez, Special Agents Crowley and Molina received the Lifesaving Award.