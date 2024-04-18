Anthony ISD to receive national award for its efforts to combat vaping among students

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) --Anthony Independent School District is receiving an award for their efforts to deter vaping among students. During the award presentation, members of Soter Technologies will present the Soteria National Leadership Award to the Anthony ISD leadership team. It will happen thursday, April 18, 2024 from 9:40 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. at the Anthony High School Auditorium, located at 825 Wildcat Dr. Anthony, Texas 79821.

Anthony ISD installed vape sensors throughout undisclosed areas in Anthony Middle School and Anthony High School in September 2022. The vape sensors are designed to activate upon detection of vape emissions by sending a notification to administration and safety personnel. The district reports the vape sensors have helped administration deter vaping. “Efforts to reduce vaping are not merely about enforcing rules; they are about protecting the health, potential, and promise of every young person in our care,” said Oscar A. Troncoso, AISD Superintendent.