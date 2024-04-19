Skip to Content
Salvation Army Gala brings former Cowboys football quarterback to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This year's Salvation Army Gala brought former Cowboys football quarterback, Danny White, to the Borderland today.

White was the guest speaker for tonight's event at the Grace Gardens at 6701 Westside Drive in El Paso.

The gala aimed to raise funds for community services, spread awareness about The Salvation Army, and recognize volunteers, partners, and donors. Funds were also raised through live and silent auctions.

