Annual Reading of the Names Ceremony to be held Sunday morning

today at 7:52 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso District Attorney's office is set to hold their annual Reading of the Names Ceremony Sunday morning, to remember lives lost to violent crimes in the community.

This comes during National Crime Victims Week.

Volunteers will take turns reading out the names of these victims, accompanied by the tolling of a bell after each name.

According to the DA's office, every year new names are added to the list of victims, which now exceeds 1,900 individuals over the many years this tradition has been upheld.

Families of victims attend with to hear their loved one's name spoken aloud, many finding solace in from the ceremony.

Brianna Perez

