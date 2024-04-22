Family asking for help after grandmother’s sister dies in mobile home fire in El Paso’s lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso family is mourning the loss of their loved one after a fire consumed a family member's mobile home in El Paso's lower valley.

Jocelyn Rosas says her grandmother and her grandmother's sister were the victims of the mobile home fire that happened at 7260 block of Alameda Ave Saturday morning.

Rosas tells ABC-7 her grandmother suffered serious burns and was airlifted to the burn facility in Lubbock, Texas. Rosas says her grandmother is expected to recover and return home in 1 to 2 days.

Rosas says her grandmother's sister was not able to get out of the home during the fire.

The family is now asking for your assistance in helping them with funeral costs and recovery of everything lost in the fire. You can find the Gofundme link here.