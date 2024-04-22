VIP tents for Holloman’s Legacy of Liberty Airshow now on sale

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- VIP tents for the Legacy of Liberty Airshow happening June 2 are now available.

If you want to reserve a tent, you can choose between a Friends and Family Chalet, or a Private/Corporate one.

Friends and Family tents will have shaded seating, and activities for children. These tents are $45 for adults, and $35 for children ages 5-12.

The Private/Corporate tents requires a minimum of 25 people, and has a maximum of 50. They cost $100 per person if paid for before April 30. After that, the price rises to $150 a person.

All tents include bathrooms, complimentary meals, and drinks.

The Airshow itself is free and open to the public. It will include aerial performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. You can also enjoy aircraft static displays, vendors, STEM activities for children, and food trucks.

