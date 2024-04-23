El Paso Animal Services offers free microchips and pet ID tags to the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services offered free microchips and pet ID tags to local pets in the community in celebration of National Pet ID Week.

The event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. earlier today at El Paso Animal Services in Northeast El Paso. They gave out free microchips and pet ID tags while supplies lasted.

El Paso Animals Services also partnered with Eastlake Animal Clinic to offer the community low-cost pet vaccines.

Guests were also welcome to explore the shelter. The adoption fee for dogs was $30, and $5 for cats. The adoption fee was waived for animals who have spent more than 20 days in the shelter. Adopters only need to be over 18 years of age and possess a valid ID to adopt. All adoptions include the pet's spay or neuter procedure, vaccines, microchip, and city registration.

El Paso Animals Services says they will hold more events like the one from today in the future. Stay tuned for future events.