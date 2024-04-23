New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority’s Recovery Housing Program set to open

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority’s Recovery Housing Program Notice of Funding Availability will open May 1 to qualified service providers in the state. The program is a significant step in supporting individuals in recovery from substance use disorders to guide them toward self-sufficiency by providing stable, temporary recovery housing.

The MFA Board of Directors approved the NOFA for $2.35 million in conjunction with the approval of the Recovery Housing Program Action Plan Amendment required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

MFA will hold a Recovery Housing Program NOFA training on April 24 at 2 p.m. The virtual training link is at housingnm.org/meetings-events-notices.

The HUD pilot Recovery Housing Program was authorized in 2018 by the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, which requires grantees to distribute these funds, prioritizing entities with the greatest need and ability to deliver practical assistance promptly. Residents living in recovery housing may receive support through various programs.

MFA has awarded approximately $2.7 million in Recovery Housing Program funding to qualified service providers, including the Hozho Center for Personal Enhancement, a peer-run wellness center based in Gallup that supports individuals suffering from substance use disorders and experiencing homelessness.

To learn more about MFA’s Recovery Housing Program and to view the NOFA, visit housingnm.org/resources/recovery-housing-program.