Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces $34 million dollar behavioral health facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced today a $34 million dollar behavioral health campus is set to be built in Uvalde, Texas. The facility will treat 32 nearby counties.

The facility will feature 16 beds in the crisis unit for adults, including 10 residential crisis unit beds, and 6 extended observation unit (EOU) beds. The facility will have a children's wing, which will house 16 bed crisis units, including 12 residential crisis unit beds, and 4 EOU beds.

The facility will serve as a 24/7 designated diversion center. They will also accept walk-ins and drop-offs from law enforcement. There will be a second building for various outpatient programs. The two buildings total approximately 50,000 square feet.

Construction is expected to start this summer. The facility is expected to open summer 2025.