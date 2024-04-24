Owner of popular El Paso restaurant Track One dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Owner of Track One restaurant, Ken McDermott, died Tuesday, according to a post made by the restaurant via social media.

The post stated the restaurant closed Wednesday in remembrance of McDermott.

The restaurant said he died peacefully along side loved ones.

"He’s been the tip of the spear of Track One for over 3 decades with all its up and downs. Thank you all for the continuous support throughout all these years," the Facebook post said.

The restaurant will return to normal hours Thursday.