Skip to Content
News

Owner of popular El Paso restaurant Track One dies

KVIA
By
New
Published 3:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Owner of Track One restaurant, Ken McDermott, died Tuesday, according to a post made by the restaurant via social media.

The post stated the restaurant closed Wednesday in remembrance of McDermott.

The restaurant said he died peacefully along side loved ones.

"He’s been the tip of the spear of Track One for over 3 decades with all its up and downs. Thank you all for the continuous support throughout all these years," the Facebook post said.

The restaurant will return to normal hours Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content