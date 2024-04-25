Skip to Content
Congresswoman Veronica Escobar presents checks to departments of El Paso County

April 24, 2024 11:52 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar presented El Paso County's Public Works Department a $550,000 check for their Community Project Funding at the County Courthouse today.

El Paso County's project, "Rural Utility Service Vehicles" was submitted to the Community Project Funding. The funds will be used for new equipment, including 4 street box sweepers, 5 dump trucks, 5 truck tractors, and 4 grappler bulk waster loader trucks.

The county says this is an effort to reduce illegal dumping and increase clean roadways.

Valeria Medina

