The Latest | Third week of witness testimony in Trump’s hush money trial is set to kick off

NEW YORK (AP) — Witness testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is set to resume. That will set the stage for an even deeper dive into the events and people involved in what prosecutors have said was a scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories about the candidate. The trial on Monday is entering its 12th day. Ex-Trump adviser Hope Hicks took the stand on Friday, recounting the chaos that unfolded after the “Access Hollywood” tape leaked. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments, recording them instead as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

