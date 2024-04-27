Skip to Content
El Paso Rhinos win game four to stay alive in the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs

April 27, 2024 11:33 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Rhinos clinch a 3-1 win against the Shreveport Mudbugs in game four to stay alive in the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Luke Lindsay score the first goal in the first period to give the Rhinos a 1-0 lead. Then, Alexander Pellerin made it 2-0 early in the second and seven minutes later Jakub Jerman extends the lead to make it 3-1.

This duo will meet for game five on Monday at 6:10p.m. in Shreveport at Georges Pond Hirsch Coliseum.

