One year later, family of slain El Paso man remember him as they continue to seek answers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday will mark one year since an El Paso man was murdered, and his family is still awaiting justice.

On April 29, 2023, 27-year-old Daniel Antonio Mergil was at the wheel of his vehicle, when it crashed into a front yard in a Northeast El Paso neighborhood. El Paso Police officers were called out to the scene, where they found that Mergil had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Two months after Mergil's death, ABC-7 reported that his family had received very little information from police. Now, one year later, they are still looking for answers.

“We need answers, we need to know what happened. We need to know why it happened. What made you so angry that you had to shoot an innocent person who has a family? You are destroying our family," said Mergil's aunt, Elena Mergil, last June.

As we have previously reported, police believe the victim was shot around the the 6100 block of Ameen Dr. near a U-Haul storage facility. Shortly after his death, investigators made the murder the Crime of the Week, to ask the public for help in providing leads.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477.

The victim's family is remembering their loved one by hosting a vigil for him Sunday, one day before the first anniversary of his death. ABC-7 will be there, and will speak with family members. We will bring you any updates they have learned over the last year on air, online, and on the KVIA News App.