District Attorney Bill Hicks speaks on Senate Bill 4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been four weeks since the Court of Appeals in Louisiana heard arguments on Senate Bill 4. Despite being made law in Texas, the bill will remain unenforceable until the courts settle on whether the bill is constitutional.

ABC-7 spoke with District Attorney Bill hicks on when we can expect to see new developments in the talks on Senate Bill 4.

"We don't really anticipate anything coming back from them until the summer," Hicks said. "As we saw, everything happened very quickly when the lawsuit was first filed. They could come back at any time."

Hicks added that he believes some of SB4 will remain enforceable, while some parts will be declared unenforceable. To reach that decision, however, Hicks also said that he believes the bill will go all the way up to the Supreme Court before a final decision is reached.