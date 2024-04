El Paso, TX (KVIA)- As sexual assault awareness and prevention month comes to an end, the FBI wants to warn you about a serious federal crime that is on the rise: sexual assault aboard aircraft. Special agent Jeanette Harper talks about the increase in this disturbing trend.

