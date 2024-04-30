Socorro man arrested on six felony warrants

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Socorro man was arrested after being wanted on six felony warrants.

On Monday, Precinct Six Deputy Constables say they were informed about a wanted suspect at the 800 block of Eligio Rd. in Socorro.

41-year-old Christian Rodriguez arrested and taken into custody.

Rodriguez was wanted on three felony counts of online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct.

Officials say he has, One felony count of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

One count of possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1B over 1 Gram less than 4 grams.

One count possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1B (METH) Over 1 Gram Less than 4 Grams.

Rodriguez was taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $154,143 dollar bond.