Trump will be fined $1,000 for each of nine violations, Merchan said, and will be ordered to pay a total of $9,000.

The judge found that prosecutors "met their burden" to show several contempt motions.

Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that Donald Trump repeatedly violated the limited gag order imposed by the court.

