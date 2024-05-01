New $36 million aerial tramway project underway for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Times is reporting a $36 million aerial tramway project is in development at the Franklin Mountains State Park.

According to the El Paso Times, the new tramway would replace the old tramway system, Wyler Aerial Tramway. The new tramway attraction is expected to be built near the location of the old tramway. The Wyler Aerial Tramway has not been operating since 2018 after the tramway was deemed not safe for public use.

According to the El Paso Times, The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority will work together to bring this new aerial tramway site to life.

Raymond Telles, CRRMA's executive director, tells the El Paso Times the project will consist of three phases: improvements to the tramway's base, a new visitor center, and the tramway. Early renderings of the new attraction show a loop road, more parking for visitors, shelters, a bus drop-off zone for school tours, and a proposed amphitheater.

Telles tells the El Paso Times they've received short of $20 million from state legislature. $16 million from state funds is still needed.

Telles tells the El Paso Times that construction is expected to start in a few weeks. He also says phase one is expected to be completed within 18 months before they can move on to developing the visitor center.