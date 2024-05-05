Fourth annual ‘Mija Market’ celebration takes place Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ‘Mija, Yes You Can' celebrates 4th annual Mija Market Sunday morning with a Cinco de Mayo twist.

The organization said the market was postponed back in March due to severe weather but the organization rescheduled the event for a special “Cinco De Mija” celebration.

It's happening outside Chuco Relic Central, located at 3750 Gateway Blvd East from 11am to 4pm.

You can expect to see over 30 vendors, spanning from jewelry to candles, pet accessories, and local food trucks.

This public is encouraged to bring pet supply donations and receive a free slice of birthday cake as well as a Mija cookie, while supplies last.