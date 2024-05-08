Shots fired near border wall in El Paso’s Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol is confirming to ABC-7 shots have been fired near the border wall in El Paso's Lower Valley.
We'll be sure to update you as soon as we learn more.
