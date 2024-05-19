The Paralympics open in 100 days. Paris organizers are launching a campaign to boost ticket sales

PARIS (AP) — Paralympics organizers in Paris have a message they hope will encourage many more fans to buy tickets. The countdown campaign for the Aug 28-Sept. 8 Paralympic Games begins Monday with 100 days to go and features three athletes alone in an empty stadium. The campaign slogan: “Il ne me manque rien, sauf vous” (I’m not missing anything, except you) is a rallying call to get more people to watch them competing. So far, 900,000 of the 2.8 million tickets have been sold. Ticket sales are expected to escalate after the campaign posters start appearing across the city.

