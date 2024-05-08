Skip to Content
Vote for new Texas license plate design

El Paso Community Foundation and Guadalupe Mountains National Park
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community Foundation and the Guadalupe Mountains National Park need your vote for a new Texas license plate, which features the El Capitan from the Guadalupe Mountains.

Below is a photo of the proposed design. If chosen, the proceeds will go towards the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to help with trails, park improvements, youth programs, site and species recovery, and natural conservation and historic preservation.

(License plate has design by Mitsu Overstreet of El Capitan.)

If you like the proposed design for the Texas license plate you can vote by clicking here.

Voting is open until Thursday, May 18th.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

