Neighbors react to deadly East El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly shooting, that El Paso Police officials said happened Friday night, left residents in the area shaken.

Police said officers were called out to the 6800 block of Bellrose around 9:45 p.m. Friday, for a domestic dispute that turned into a shooting.

Most neighbors did not want to go on camera, but told ABC-7 they were surprised a shooting happened. One man said the area is usually quiet.

Another resident, however, said he's considering moving.

"Last month, we also had a car-jacking. It happened to the point where I had to confront them," said Beto Jr., who did not want to give his last name. "I want to make sure my family's okay."

ABC-7 reached out to management at the apartment complex where the shooting happened, to ask about the concerns Beto Jr. had. We have not heard back as of the publication of this article.

Police said one person is in custody, but have not identified the individuals involved.

ABC-7 will update you on air, online, and on the KVIA News App as we learn more information.