Coronado High School to celebrate completion of new transformation

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Coronado High School will get a new makeover, and the latest enhancements are part of the $668 million bond approved by voters in 2016.

Over $68 million will been added to new classroom wings, parking facilities, a state-of-the-art field house, and numerous other improvements. Funds will revitalize the Coronado gymnasium and courtyard, giving them a modern look. Other renovations to the West Side campus are athletic upgrades, including enhancements to the football turf, running track, and tennis courts.

New lighting has been installed for the baseball and softball fields, enhancing the overall sporting experience for students and spectators.