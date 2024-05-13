Skip to Content
News

Coronado High School to celebrate completion of new transformation

By
New
Published 8:53 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Coronado High School will get a new makeover, and the latest enhancements are part of the $668 million bond approved by voters in 2016.

Over $68 million will been added to new classroom wings, parking facilities, a state-of-the-art field house, and numerous other improvements. Funds will revitalize the Coronado gymnasium and courtyard, giving them a modern look. Other renovations to the West Side campus are athletic upgrades, including enhancements to the football turf, running track, and tennis courts.

New lighting has been installed for the baseball and softball fields, enhancing the overall sporting experience for students and spectators.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content