Skip to Content
News

One person rescued from canal in South-Central El Paso

KVIA
By
Published 8:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was rescued from the canal along the border highway Monday morning. This according to the El Paso Fire Department.

It happened at Loop 375 and the Fonseca Dr. exit.

El Paso Fire dispatch says the patient was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for significant injuries.

Officials say Border Patrol called the fire department at about 6:00 in the morning to notify them of the person in the canal.

The scene was turned over to law enforcement.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Isabel Garcia

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content