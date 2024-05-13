One person rescued from canal in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was rescued from the canal along the border highway Monday morning. This according to the El Paso Fire Department.

It happened at Loop 375 and the Fonseca Dr. exit.

El Paso Fire dispatch says the patient was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for significant injuries.

Officials say Border Patrol called the fire department at about 6:00 in the morning to notify them of the person in the canal.

The scene was turned over to law enforcement.