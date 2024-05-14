Recruiting firm looking for next El Paso City Manager

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Baker Tilley search firm is looking for someone to fill El Paso's vacant city manager position.

According to the minimum qualifications listed here, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in public administration, business administration, or a related field. You should also have 8 years of related experience in a municipal government, and 5 years of senior executive-level experience. The site says experience working as an assistant city manager, a city manager, or related experience is preferred.

The job position opened on May 10th. Estimated salary for El Paso City Manager ranges from $325,000 to $375,000 annually.

The application closes on June 10th, 2024.

Currently, interim El Paso City Manager, Cary Westin, is being paid $320,000 per year until a permanent city manager is hired. Westin will keep a $400 monthly car allowance and a $250 monthly expense allowance he received as a senior operation officer.

Former City Manager, Tommy Gonzalez, was earning $442,000 by the end of his tenure in February 2023, according to El Paso Matters. Gonzalez's payout to terminate his contract is a $890,000 severance package.