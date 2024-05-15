21-year-old dies in East El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police confirmed one person died following a shooting in East El Paso.

Police officials told ABC-7 they were called out the 10500 block of Montwood Dr. Tuesday evening following reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. Authorities say the victim died after being taken to the hospital.

EPPD officials said there were two separate groups of people who were involved in a verbal altercation which later resulted in the shooting. Authorities say they don't know what led up to the altercation at this point.

The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating the deadly shooting.

Police said no one has been arrested, but they are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

An EPPD spokesperson said they believe this is an isolated incident between these two groups. They don't believe there is a threat to the public at this time.