Help community members become Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two community members are in the running to be Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness 2024.
Douglas Briggs a former marine is now a holistic health and fitness program director for the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss.
In an interview with Mr. Health & Fitness, Briggs goes on to say that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease as a result of tainted water at Camp Lejuene and staying fit has helped him.
Natassia Paloma is a former news anchor for the El Paso area. She is currently 1st place in the Ms. Heath & Fitness.
Paloma tells Health & Fitness that working out has helped her through post-partum.
If both contestants are chosen as the winner they will also win $20,000 to a charity of their choice.
Voting one time is free but if you'd like to submit more votes you will have to pay $5 dollars or more.
The deadline to vote ends Thursday, May 16th at 6 p.m. mountain time.
If you would like to help them you can vote by clicking these links:
https://mrhealthandfit.com/2024/douglas-briggs
https://mshealthandfit.com/2024/natassia-paloma