Help community members become Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two community members are in the running to be Mr. and Ms. Health & Fitness 2024.

Douglas Briggs a former marine is now a holistic health and fitness program director for the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss.

In an interview with Mr. Health & Fitness, Briggs goes on to say that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease as a result of tainted water at Camp Lejuene and staying fit has helped him.

Natassia Paloma is a former news anchor for the El Paso area. She is currently 1st place in the Ms. Heath & Fitness.

Paloma tells Health & Fitness that working out has helped her through post-partum.

If both contestants are chosen as the winner they will also win $20,000 to a charity of their choice.

Voting one time is free but if you'd like to submit more votes you will have to pay $5 dollars or more.

The deadline to vote ends Thursday, May 16th at 6 p.m. mountain time.

If you would like to help them you can vote by clicking these links:

https://mrhealthandfit.com/2024/douglas-briggs

https://mshealthandfit.com/2024/natassia-paloma